The Cardinals have made their official decision on JJ Watt.

The Cardinals have made an official decision on JJ Watt.

JJ Watt, the Arizona Cardinals’ defensive end, hasn’t played since late October, but he’ll play in the playoff game tomorrow night.

Watt is “officially available” for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

In an NFC wild card game, the Rams will face the Cardinals, who are seeded fifth.

Watt had 16 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in seven regular season games.

However, after suffering a shoulder injury against the Houston Texans on October 24, it appeared that his season was over.

Fortunately for Arizona, Watt has been increasing his workload in recent weeks in preparation for a postseason appearance.

