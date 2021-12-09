The case of Bryony Frost vs. Robbie Dunne raises concerns about the racing culture’s anti-women attitudes.

The case of Bryony Frost vs. Robbie Dunne raises concerns about racing culture’s anti-women attitudes.

Dunne was given an 18-month suspension after being found guilty of harassing and bullying Frost.

Bryony Frost has never competed in a race that is more difficult or demanding.

She had never expected to win, but she did.

She grew up fantasizing about racing at Cheltenham in March, about leaping over the most sacred fences in the sport.

She hadn’t anticipated that her most formidable foe would arrive in silks.

Yet, over the course of five days at racing HQ in London, she revealed the shameful reality of her working life as a jockey, which had been made nearly impossible by Robbie Dunne’s attentions and the weighing room culture that supported him.

Dunne was found guilty on all four counts of behaving in a manner that jeopardized the integrity, proper conduct, and good reputation of racing by a three-person panel hearing the case.

Coercion, abuse, bullying, and threatening behavior are all examples of coercion.

It wasn’t even close.

“We are unable to accept Mr Dunne’s sweep of denials, criticism, and his reason,” said panel chairman Brian Barker, dismissing Dunne’s evidence.

The panel, on the other hand, was certain of Frost’s testimony.

“We find her to be honest, cautious, and compelling, and in taking her complaint to the authorities, she has broken the code, knowing that isolation and rejection from some would be unavoidable,” Barker said.

And a few others.

Even before the panel made its decision, three valets had made theirs, refusing to work with Frost on Tuesday at Fontwell Park.

While they are free to hold their opinions, refusing to associate with Frost reflected the attitude that brought Dunne before the panel in the first place, one that portrays the weighing room as a hostile environment for women.

The decision against Dunne is a clear message to all those who work in racing’s inner sanctum that they must change.

Those who were complicit in Frost’s abuse by supporting Dunne or remaining silent are now being asked to come forward and apologize for the injustices done to her, for the upheaval, distress, pain, and embarrassment she has suffered.

Dunne’s comforting culture, which embraced him in this case and encouraged his outrage, and which his defense lawyer used to justify his actions, was finally identified for what it was.

