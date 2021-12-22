The Cathedral, Inter and AC Milan’s new 65,000-seat stadium set to replace San Siro, has been revealed.

The Cathedral, Inter and AC Milan’s new 65,000-seat stadium that will replace San Siro, has been revealed.

INTER and AC Milan have announced that their new stadium, dubbed ‘The Cathedral,’ will open in 2027, replacing the historic San Siro.

Populous’ carbon-neutral vision was chosen by the two Italian clubs after they were presented with a variety of designs and proposals.

Milan’s new stadium will be built with cutting-edge materials and technology.

Green space will cover up to 110,000 square meters in the pedestrian-only district.

From Wembley Stadium to the brand new Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Populous is responsible for some of football’s biggest and best stadiums.

The stadium will be built specifically to accommodate both sets of fans.

“The Cathedral’s bespoke seating bowl will be the most intimate in Europe, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and creating an unforgettable atmosphere,” according to a prospectus.

“With bespoke installations that dramatically change the appearance of the architecture and incorporate the clubs’ unique identities into the building fabric, the Cathedral has been designed to create a one-of-a-kind home for the fans and supporters of AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano.”

“A coiled viper of blue light wraps itself around the stadium for Inter Milan, while the vertical buttresses for AC Milan glow a smouldering red emanating from the building’s depths.”

The final design for ‘The Cathedral’ is expected to be presented in 2022, with a capacity of 65,000 people, down from the San Siro’s 70,000.

Both clubs have the same goal for the stadium: to capture Milan’s identity while also ‘facilitating the clubs’ growth and global competitiveness.’

“The new San Siro will be the most beautiful stadium in the world for its strong identity and recognizability,” AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni said.

“An appealing arena for the city of Milan that is accessible and sustainable, facilitating the clubs’ growth and global competitiveness.”

“The New Stadium of Milan will be in an extra-contemporary green area that can be lived all year,” Inter CEO Alessandro Antonello added.

“San Siro will be the go-to neighborhood for sport and entertainment thanks to the new sports and leisure district and its 50,000-square-meter park.”

