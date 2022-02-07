The Cavaliers come back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Pacers 98-85 at home.

Cedi Osman scored 22 points in the game, 18 of which came in the fourth quarter.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, led by Cedi Osman, rallied from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers 98-85 in a Sunday NBA game, with the victors dominating the fourth quarter.

Osman, a 26-year-old Turkish small forward, led Cleveland with 22 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter.

He was a key member of the Cavaliers’ lineup.

In the second quarter, the Cavaliers were down 34-14 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers put up 37 points in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Pacers by 20.

After Osman’s jump shot with 10:23 remaining, the Cavaliers took a 69-68 lead and never looked back.

Kevin Love of the Cavaliers led all scorers with 19 points.

Jarrett Allen and Rajon Rondo each had a double-double for Cleveland.

Rondo had 15 points and 12 assists, and Allen had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Chris Duarte of the Pacers had 22 points, and Duane Washington Jr. of the Pacers had 17 points.

Domantas Sabonis of Indiana led the team with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Cavaliers are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 33 wins.

This season, Cleveland has already lost 21 games.

The Pacers, another East team, are currently in the bottom half of the standings with a 19-36 record.

According to sources, the Cavaliers will acquire Pacers’ LeVert.

Meanwhile, according to an NBA insider, the Cavaliers have acquired Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert in a trade.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers signed LeVert, 27, and sent their Spanish guard Ricky Rubio to the Pacers as part of the deal.

“Full trade: Indiana sends Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick to Cleveland via Miami for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick via Houston, and a 2027 second-round pick via Utah, per sources,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

This season, LeVert has averaged 18.7 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Rubio, 31, was sidelined for the rest of the NBA season after suffering a major knee injury in late December.

A torn anterior cruciate ligament had previously been diagnosed in him.

124-104 in favor of the Denver Nuggets over the Brooklyn Nets.

108-119 in favor of the Chicago Bulls over the Philadelphia 76ers.

118-105 in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Detroit Pistons.

Indiana Pacers 98-85 Cleveland Cavaliers

103-94 Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Orlando Magic defeated the Boston Celtics 83-116.

New Orleans Pelicans 107-120 Houston Rockets

Milwaukee Bucks 113-137 Los Angeles Clippers