The CBB World Community Reacts to the Louisville-Kentucky News

One of college basketball’s most storied rivalries will have to wait.

COVID-19 has forced the postponement of the Louisville-Kentucky basketball game, which was set to take place this Wednesday.

Just heard that Louisville – Kentucky will be off due to Covid / college hoops will have many cancellations in future coming up according to many. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 20, 2021

Here’s hoping the postponement of the Louisville-Kentucky game does not lead to its cancellation. More importantly, here’s hoping all of those people in the U of L program dealing with COVID get well quickly. — Tim Sullivan (@TimSullivan714) December 20, 2021

Figure out a way to play the Louisville-Kentucky game in the first week of March and keep it there away from bowl season. — Chadwick M. Fischer (@Fischwick) December 20, 2021

We were going to lose anyways. But good for the safety https://t.co/6g9qRcoWKV — I Want The Smoke (@KingTurnerIII) December 20, 2021

I figured this would happen at some point, but it really sucks that it happened before this game. Even if we were probably going to lose, it sucks not having the game now… COVID is the woooooooooorst https://t.co/nOmH0MVzDQ — Kevin A. Lauck II (@kjlauck42) December 20, 2021

Really hope that this doesn’t happen too many more times this season https://t.co/6tTe410cby — Nick Coleman (@Nick_Coleman92) December 20, 2021