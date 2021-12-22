The Celtics are rumored to be in talks with a 7-time All-Star guard.

The Celtics are rumored to be in talks with a seven-time All-Star guard.
Iso Joe has returned to the Association.
The Boston Celtics reportedly signed former All-NBA guard Joe Johnson on Wednesday, according to reports.
The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Woj tweeted, “Free agent guard Joe Johnson has signed a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics.”
“Johnson is set to play tonight against the team that drafted him 20 years ago.”
“I’m from Cleveland.”
JOE JOHNSON IS BACK IN THE LEAGUE.
