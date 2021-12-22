The Celtics are rumored to be in talks with a 7-time All-Star guard.

The Celtics are rumored to be in talks with a seven-time All-Star guard.

Iso Joe has returned to the Association.

The Boston Celtics reportedly signed former All-NBA guard Joe Johnson on Wednesday, according to reports.

The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Woj tweeted, “Free agent guard Joe Johnson has signed a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics.”

“Johnson is set to play tonight against the team that drafted him 20 years ago.”



Free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Johnson is returning to the franchise that drafted him 20 years ago and is expected to play tonight vs. Cleveland. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021