The CFB World Reacts To Notre Dame’s Collapse Against Alabama

The CFB World Reacts To Notre Dame’s Defeat In The National Championship Game

Notre Dame has dropped a game that it had no right to lose.

The Fighting Irish led the Oklahoma State Cowboys 28-7 at one point before giving up 30 straight points.

That proved to be their undoing in the second half, as everything went wrong.

Quarterback Jack Coan threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game to cut the lead to 37-35, but Notre Dame was unable to recover the onside kick.

With those five touchdown passes and only one interception, Coan will finish with 509 yards through the air for the game.

After falling just short in the Big 12 Championship Game, North Dakota fell to 11-2. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, will finish 12-2.

While the collapse was occurring, the college football world made sure to poke fun at ND on social media.

CFB World Reacts To Notre Dame’s Collapse vs. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has completed the largest comeback in their history, coming back from down 21 to beat Notre Dame. When they were down 28-7, they were available live at @PointsBetUSA at +1175. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2022

Up 28-7, Notre Dame has now given up 30 straight points to Oklahoma State. They are on the verge of losing their 6th straight trip to the desert, losing by an average of 19 points in their previous 5. — Mike Bowers (@beuycek) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame rushed hiring their next head coach. They should’ve kept the interim label for Freeman and did a legit coaching search. If they lost coaches, so be it. A good head coach can more than adequately fill the gaps. Hiring a 35 year old with zero experience is troubling. — starblazer (@01Starblazer) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame continues to find the most remarkable ways to lose big games. I don’t have words for what I just watched. — Patrick Marks (@PatOMarks) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame running on 2nd and 15 down 9 with no timeouts and less than 2 minutes left. Laughable. — wiguy94 (@wiguy94) January 1, 2022

But I thought Notre Dame was snubbed? — DAVE BUNGARD (@DAVEBUNGARD) January 1, 2022

Notre Dame has gone 0-10 in its last 10 Major Bowl games, which includes two CFP playoffs games, a BCS Championship Game, five Fiesta Bowls, one Sugar Bowl and one Orange Bowl. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2022