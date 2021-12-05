The CFB World Reacts To Stetson Bennett’s Performance Against the Vikings

The CFB World Reacts To Stetson Bennett’s Performance Against the Chiefs

In the SEC Championship Game against Alabama, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has struggled mightily.

He’s been missing throws he hasn’t missed all season, and he’s struggled all game under pressure.

Bennett had thrown for the Bulldogs this season for 21 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Last Saturday, he had one of his best games, rushing for 255 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Georgia Tech.

Bennett hasn’t been close to that level against Alabama, and he may have just given the game away.

Bennett threw a pass over the middle that was intercepted by Jordan Battle and returned to the house, trailing 31-17.

As the game entered its fourth quarter, the score was 38-17.

Georgia was able to retaliate and cut the deficit to 38-24, but they still have a long way to go.

It would be an understatement to say Georgia fans are angry with Bennett.

CFB World Reacts To Stetson Bennett’s Performance vs. Alabama

I will sell my soul for Stetson Bennett to never play another down for UGA. — Chris (@Chris3Tucker) December 4, 2021

But Stetson Bennett has a 5-Star heart… — Bob Noxious (@BobNoxiousPart4) December 4, 2021

I haven’t had time to watch much college football this year. This Stetson Bennett kid plays like I used to play NCAA on XBox. Nothing downfield? Let’s roll. — TheJeremySmithShow (@JeremySmithShow) December 4, 2021

You are not winning a natty with Stetson Bennett as your starting quarterback. — Kayvon SZN (@prophetoffett2) December 5, 2021

If we’re being honest with ourselves, Stetson Bennett was never the guy who could dig a team out of a hole. Bama deserves all the credit. But his play this year had hidden us from the truth that he was never the QB who could beat the most elite teams in the country. — Yousef Baig (@YousefBaig) December 5, 2021

Stetson Bennett vs the rest of the SEC & Stetson Bennett vs Alabama pic.twitter.com/D6FLoojj4e — Weston A (@DJ_Westy_) December 5, 2021