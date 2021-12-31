The CFB World Reacts to the Exciting Music City Bowl Matchup Between Purdue and Tennessee

When Purdue and Tennessee met on the field on Thursday night, college football fans were in for a treat.

In the Music City Bowl, the Volunteers dominated the early going before the Boilermakers fought back.

Tennessee led Purdue 21-7 early in the first half, but the Boilermakers closed the half on a 16-0 run to lead 23-21 at halftime.

The party, on the other hand, was only getting started.

With just under five minutes remaining, Purdue took a 38-31 lead.

Those five minutes resulted in an astronomical number of points.

Tennessee responded with a touchdown of its own in one minute and 21 seconds, tying the game at 38.

Purdue scored a touchdown and led 45-38 for just over a minute before the Volunteers tied the game at 45.

Fans of college football were ecstatic during the final five minutes of the game.

Here’s what people are saying on social media.

CFB World Reacts To Wild Music City Bowl Between Purdue, Tennessee

CFB World Reacts To Wild Music City Bowl Between Purdue, Tennessee

Please tell me everyone is watching this bowl game @MusicCityBowl 😳😮 — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 31, 2021