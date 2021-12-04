The CFB World Reacts To The Spectacular Baylor-Oklahoma State Final

The CFB World Reacts to Baylor’s Surprising Win Over Oklahoma State
The Big 12 Championship game started off the conference championship weekend with a nail-biter of a finish.
The game was decided by a fraction of an inch, and the No.
The No. 9 Baylor Bears defeated the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners.
By a score of 21-16, the Oklahoma State Cowboys defeated the number five Oklahoma State Cowboys.
With a 4th-down opportunity on the one-yard line, the one-loss Cowboys had one final chance to claim victory.
The Bears, on the other hand, managed to keep the game-winning score out of the endzone with their second goal-line stand of the game.
Sixth-year senior Jairon McVea was able to take down Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson just short of the goal line in a race to the pylon to seal the game.
The college football world reacted to the wild finish on Twitter.
CFB World Reacts To Wild Baylor-Oklahoma State Finish
CFB World Reacts To Wild Baylor-Oklahoma State Finish
BAYLOR WINS THE BIG 12 WITH A GOAL LINE STAND 🏆#CFB
— PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 4, 2021
As called on Baylor radio: pic.twitter.com/ncSP3eb96p
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 4, 2021
The hero who made the incredible play for Baylor is #42—Jairon McVea. Sixth-year senior. Began his career as a walk-on (IDK if he has a scholarship now.) They went 1-11 his redshirt freshman year. https://t.co/vAIppsIPmK
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 4, 2021
BIG 12 CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/VLCbTiU6fl
— nick (@nick_pants) December 4, 2021
Oklahoma State ran 17 plays inside the Baylor 10.
And scored 1 TD.
— 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 4, 2021
The title to Baylor by a quarter yard. pic.twitter.com/wtSaJl5AXQ
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 4, 2021
Pending review, Baylor will upset Oklahoma State and win the Big 12 championship, knocking out the Cowboys from the playoffs and likely providing a path for Notre Dame and its brand new, 35-year-old head coach to advance to the CFP.
What a damn year.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2021
THE BIG 12 BELONGS TO BAYLOR 🙌🐻@BUFootball defeats No. 5 Oklahoma State to win its first @Big12Conference Championship Game in program history pic.twitter.com/mdBwiiRkyT
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 4, 2021