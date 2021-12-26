The CFB World Responds to the Recent Bowl Cancellations

This morning, four more college football bowl games have been canceled, putting an end to their seasons.

The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reports that the Fenway Bowl between SMU and Virginia has been canceled.

The Military Bowl, which was scheduled to take place between East Carolina and Boston College earlier this morning, was also canceled.

The Military Bowl was set to take place tomorrow, and the inaugural Fenway Bowl was set for December 29 at Fenway Park.

With the cancellation of these two games, the Hawai’i Bowl becomes the third college football bowl to be canceled.

The news has enraged fans of both Virginia and SMU.

Bronco Mendendall, Virginia’s head coach, was set to play his final game with the team in the Fenway Bowl.

After this season, he intends to retire.

SMU’s bowl appearance would be their seventh in the last 35 years.

CFB World Reacts To Latest Bowl Cancellations

CFB World Reacts To Latest Bowl Cancellations

Bronco Mendenhall will not get to coach what was to be his final game at Virginia. https://t.co/QYMr1V9VOy — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) December 26, 2021

Well that’s a bummer. I was excited to go to this one. In my four years at SMU, we went 30-16 in the regular season. We went to one bowl game. https://t.co/J4nxBrIp9j — Fifth Quarter SMU✌️ (@FQ_SMU) December 26, 2021

Awful news for the Hoos, as Bronco Mendenhall’s tenure comes to an end https://t.co/OgrpgUcpoc — Anthony Romano (@ARomanoWDBJ) December 26, 2021