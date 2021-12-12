The Champions League draw has been revealed, along with why an all-English final could take place for the third time in four seasons.

The Champions League draw has been revealed, as well as why an all-English final could take place for the third time in four seasons.

All four Premier League representatives qualified comfortably for the upcoming last 16 Champions League draw.

With teams from the same country separated at this stage, the chances of a third all-English Final in four seasons look even better.

SunSport breaks down the last 16 and explains who has a chance to win.

1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, and 2019 were the previous year’s winners.

Mo Salah is the star player.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made history by becoming the first English team to win all six group games, advancing with two games to spare.

Klopp must be considering a trip to St Petersburg in May, given Salah’s blistering form.

PSG, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Benfica, Villarreal, and Salzburg are all potential opponents.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Final 2021 was the previous best.

Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show.

Despite losing in the group stage to both PSG and Leipzig, last season’s beaten finalists will be confident of going one better.

Pep Guardiola understands that in order for his City tenure to be complete, he must win the biggest prize in football at least once.

Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Benfica, Villarreal, and Salzburg are all possible opponents.

1968, 1999, and 2008 were the previous best years.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the star player.

The most important gift Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Ralf Rangnick was a place in the last 16, and United will have the advantage of playing the second leg at Old Trafford.

They appear to be the least talented of the Prem quartet.

PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Benfica, and Salzburg are some of the teams that could face each other.

Winners in 1971, 1972, 1973, and 1995

Sebastien Haller is the star.

Haller, a former West Ham striker, has been the tournament’s standout performer, scoring 10 goals in six group games as Erik Ten Haag’s side showcased their talent.

Could they go all the way this time after coming so close in 2019?

PSG, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Benfica, Villarreal, Salzburg, and Chelsea are all possible opponents.

Previous winners: 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 1998, 2000, 2002.

Karim Benzema, the star player

Despite a shock home defeat by Sheriff Tiraspol, Europe’s most successful club is top of La Liga and has won their group.

Carlo Ancelotti was there and wore the tee numerous times.

PSG, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Salzburg, and Chelsea are some of the teams that could face each other.

Winners from 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, and 2020 were the previous best.

Robert Lewandowski is the star player.

Julian Nagelsmann knew that his performance in Europe would be judged more than his domestic dominance, and despite the Covid issues, Bayern has looked like the real deal all season.

They’d…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.