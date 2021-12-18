The Champions League draw has been revealed, as well as why an all-English final could take place for the third time in four years.

The Champions League draw has been revealed, along with why an all-English final could take place for the third time in four seasons.

ENGLISH clubs made a statement by qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League with ease.

With teams from the same country separated at this stage, the chances of an all-English Final for the third time in four seasons appear to be increasing.

LIVE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DRAW – LATEST NEWS

SunSport breaks down the last 16 and explains who has a chance to advance.

1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, and 2019 were the previous year’s winners.

Mo Salah is the star of the show.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made history by becoming the first English team to win all six group games, advancing with two games to spare.

Klopp must be planning a trip to St Petersburg in May, given Salah’s outstanding form.

PSG, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Benfica, Villarreal, and Salzburg are some of the teams that could face each other.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Final 2021 was the previous best.

Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show.

Despite losing in the group stage to both PSG and Leipzig, last season’s beaten finalists will be confident of going one better.

Pep Guardiola understands that in order for his City tenure to be complete, he must win the biggest prize in football at least once.

Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Benfica, Villarreal, and Salzburg are some of the teams that could face each other.

Winners in 1968, 1999, and 2008 were the previous best.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the star of the show.

The most important gift Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Ralf Rangnick was a place in the last 16, and United will have the advantage of playing the second leg at Old Trafford.

They appear to be the least talented of the Prem quartet.

PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter, Benfica, and Salzburg are all potential opponents.

Winners in 1971, 1972, 1973, and 1995 were the previous best.

Sebastien Haller is the star.

Haller, a former West Ham striker, has been the tournament’s standout performer, scoring 10 goals in six group games as Erik Ten Haag’s side demonstrated their quality with some spectacular displays.

Can they go all the way this time after coming so close in 2019?

PSG, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Benfica, Villarreal, Salzburg, and Chelsea are all potential opponents.

Winners in the past include 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Karim Benzema is the star player.

Despite a shock home defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol, Europe’s most successful team is top of La Liga and has won their group.

Carlo Ancelotti was there and wore the tee numerous times.

PSG, Sporting Lisbon, Benfica, Salzburg, and Chelsea are all potential opponents.

Winners in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, and 2020

Robert Lewandowski is the star player.

Julian Nagelsmann was well aware that he would be judged on his European performances rather than his domestic dominance, and despite the Covid issues, Bayern Munich has looked…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.