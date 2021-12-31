The Champions League winner looks completely different 23 years after winning the trophy thanks to a ripped body transformation.

The Champions League winner, 23 years after winning the trophy, has undergone a complete body transformation.

THIS 47-year-old former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star looks incredible.

The ex-Brazilian international won the Champions League with Los Blancos in 1998.

Are you able to figure out who it is, though?

It is, of course, former midfielder Ze Roberto, who had a stellar playing career.

He hasn’t looked this buff since retiring from the game in 2017, and he has clearly been working out religiously.

He stunned fans on social media last year when he revealed his bodybuilder-like transformation.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the Samba star posted an Instagram video of himself training in the park.

He explained how he was able to outlast so many of his former teammates now that he is a personal trainer.

“I have no vices,” he previously stated to local media.

I don’t consume alcoholic beverages, smoke, eat well, and sleep well.

“My greatest security is my family.”

Those, I believe, are critical factors in achieving my age and continuing to play at a high level.”

Ze Roberto won two Copa Americas and finished second in the 1998 World Cup.

The former winger made 85 appearances for Brazil and scored six goals.

Ze Roberto also won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid, as well as four Bundesliga titles in six years with Bayern Munich during two separate stints.

He recently claimed that his physique is superior to Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

“Today, I would say that I have a better physique,” he told TyC Sports. “I played until I was 43 years old.”

“I’ll say it’s him if he does.”