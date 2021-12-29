The Champions League winner looks completely unrecognizable 23 years after winning the trophy, thanks to a hench body transformation.

The Champions League winner, 23 years after winning the trophy, has undergone a complete body transformation.

This 47-year-old former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star looks incredible.

The former Brazilian international won the Champions League with Los Blancos in 1998.

Can you figure out who it is, though?

It is, of course, former midfielder Ze Roberto, who had a stellar playing career.

He hasn’t looked this buff since retiring from the game in 2017, and he has clearly been working out religiously.

He stunned fans on social media last year when he revealed his hunky body transformation akin to that of a bodybuilder.

During the coronavirus lockdown, the Samba star posted a video to Instagram of himself training in the park.

He revealed how he was able to outlast so many of his former teammates as a personal trainer.

“I have no vices,” he previously stated to local media.

I don’t drink alcohol, don’t smoke, eat well, and sleep well.

“My greatest security is my family.”

Those, I believe, are critical factors in achieving my age and continuing to play at a high level.”

Ze Roberto won two Copa Americas and came in second place in the 1998 World Cup during his illustrious career.

The former winger played 85 times for Brazil, scoring six goals.

Ze Roberto also won La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid, as well as four Bundesliga titles in six years with Bayern Munich during two separate stints.

He recently claimed that he has a better body than Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Today, I would say that I have a better physique, because I played until I was 43 years old,” he told TyC Sports.

“I’ll say it’s him if he does,” says the narrator.