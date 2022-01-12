The chant “Chelsea rent boy” directed at players and fans is homophobic and constitutes a hate crime, according to the CPS.

The chant “Chelsea rent boy” directed at players and fans is homophobic and a hate crime that could be prosecuted by the CPS.

The term “rent boy” in a chant is a homophobic slur that could be considered a hate crime.

The Crown Prosecution Service has stated that anyone who uses the words will be prosecuted.

Chelsea players have been targeted with chants at a number of venues this season, both in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Conor Gallagher, a loanee from Chelsea, was the latest player targeted when the Eagles played Millwall last Saturday.

The term is considered a homophobic slur by the CPS, according to a spokesperson for Sky Sports News.

“The CPS continues to take racist and homophobic chanting at football matches extremely seriously, and is working closely with the FA, football clubs, and charities to eradicate this heinous behavior from the game,” the spokesperson said.

“This type of mob behavior can have devastating consequences for groups attacked.”

Where there is sufficient evidence, we will not hesitate to prosecute anyone accused of these actions.”

The move comes as supporters groups collaborate with the FA to pressure law enforcement to take a firmer stance on the chant.

“It’s really positive to see the CPS make a clear statement on their position of the term’rent boy,'” Tracey Brown, co-chair of Chelsea Pride, said in a statement on social media.

“While we recognize that this is only the beginning of the journey, it is a critical step in conveying that the derogatory term’rent boy’ is not acceptable in football.”

Millwall, meanwhile, has promised to ban any fans found guilty of making homophobic chants during their FA Cup third-round defeat to Palace for life.

This season, Liverpool, Leeds United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all issued statements condemning the term’s use in chants by their fans.

