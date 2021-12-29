The chant “Feed the Scousers” mocking poverty is not “banter” – and football fans can do better.

Governments create societal inequalities, but people who mock others propel them; the only way to address this inequality is to love, support, and sympathize with others.

It began in the East Stand of the King Power Stadium, among Leicester City fans closest to the away supporters.

During the game, they sporadically repeated their taunt, but the chant was not contained there.

The South and North Stands also joined in during the second half.

“Feed the Scousers,” yelled a section of a family-friendly stand.

Good luck avoiding the irony before it comes crashing down on you.

This isn’t about Leicester City fans, or even just about them; looking at it through the lens of a single team distorts the message.

In the Premier League, it’s Christmas time, which means it’s time to chant about poverty to football fans from Merseyside, a region of the country thought to be the worst affected by a societal disease that affects every city and town in the country to varying degrees.

It’s a good idea to start with the standard defense: this is just a chant and this is just banter.

Ask a few of the supporters who took part in the song on Tuesday night, and they’ll tell you that they were just trying to rile up Liverpool fans.

The goal, rather than the words, is more important to them.

And any criticism of their song will be interpreted as an act of unhelpful wokeness, a term derided by those who refuse to believe that “wokeness” simply means a desire to avoid being an irredeemable d___.

We’re at the game, and we’re having a good time.

Stay at home in your echo chamber, snowflake, if you can’t stand the heat.

That argument, however, quickly falls apart.

While racist and homophobic chants are illegal and thus punishable, there are some topics that almost every football fan would consider deplorable.

You wouldn’t chant about cancer or, more recently, mock those who have died from Covid-19.

This suggests the existence of an unwritten code.

Poverty should be included in that code.

