The Chargers are rumored to have fired their top assistant coach.

Top Assistant Coach Supposedly Fired by Chargers

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has reportedly fired a top assistant coach in an apparent attempt to relieve some of the pressure on him.

Since the Chargers’ heartbreaking season-ending loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Staley has been put through the wringer.

It’s only natural that he reacts by reorganizing his team.

Derius Swinton, Staley’s special teams coordinator, has reportedly been fired by the Chargers.

Chargers Reportedly Fire Top Assistant Coach

The #Chargers fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2022

This is very surprising. The return game improved immensely with the Andre Roberts signing plus better blocking down the stretch. The unit was much better in the final half of the year than it was in the past 3-4 seasons. https://t.co/MQMu0IwIMk — 🎄☃️Walking in a Der-Winter Wonderland☃️🎄 (@ZoneTracks) January 14, 2022

That’s…a surprise. Staley gave special teams 80% of each practice and they stunk to start the year. While players developed it was a rough first half. This leads me to believe Swinton was all in on KJ Hill at PR/KR, which makes sense given he had zero competition. https://t.co/CsirokyeRA — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) January 14, 2022