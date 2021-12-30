The Chargers make a key roster decision regarding wide receiver Mike Williams.

On WR Mike Williams, the Chargers make a key roster decision.

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to get a significant boost ahead of their crucial Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos, according to reports.

Wide receiver Mike Williams has been activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Joey Bosa, Jalen Guyton, Kemon Hall, Corey Linsley, and Trey Marshall were activated by the Chargers yesterday.

Williams was unable to play in last week’s loss to the Houston Texans due to a positive drug test.

