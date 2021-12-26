The Chelsea cult hero who won player of the year looks completely different now than he did 25 years ago at Stamford Bridge.
A MEMORABLE star from Chelsea’s 1997 FA Cup victory looks unrecognisable after 25 years in the capital.
In an eight-year spell with the Blues, the Norwegian centre-back made 145 appearances and was named Player of the Year in 1995.
One of Erland Johnsen’s most infamous Chelsea moments occurred during the 97 FA Cup run.
With only a few minutes remaining in an FA Cup fifth-round replay against Leicester City, Johnsen dived in the penalty area.
Mike Reed, the referee at the time, gave Chelsea a penalty kick, which they converted to win the match.
“I had thought I could get there and make the challenge, but I realized halfway through I wasn’t going to get there and pulled out,” said Foxes defender Matt Elliott, who was penalized for the alleged foul.
“Johnsen thought I’d make it, but I fell and got bundled into Spencer.”
It was never a misdemeanor.
“The referee had fallen for the ruse.”
Johnsen bolted from the scene.
He’d received his prize.
“I believe he was well aware that he had deceived the official.
The ref bears a greater share of responsibility in my opinion.
He became frantic, and it cost us.”
Johnsen is currently employed as a youth coach in his native Norway.
Sarpsborg 08 FF has a role for Johnsen.
