The Chelsea players believe Romelu Lukaku is looking for a way out of the club, and that no one in the dressing room is standing up for him.

The Chelsea players believe Romelu Lukaku is looking for a way out of the club, and no one in the dressing room is standing up for him.

The Belgian international, 28, caused a stir when he stated that if Inter Milan offered him a new contract last summer, he would “100%” accept it.

According to reports, the striker’s comments have received little support from his Blues teammates, who are set to face Tottenham in a League Cup semi-final match.

According to a source, none of the players were “sticking up for Lukaku” and were surprised by his outburst, according to The Athletic.

The team is thought to have backed Thomas Tuchel’s handling of the situation.

The Chelsea manager is said to have spoken to five or six members of his squad before deciding to leave Lukaku out of the team that drew 2-2 with Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Antonio Rudiger are among the Blues players said to have met with Tuchel.

“I don’t take decisions in the office or around my thoughts,” Tuchel, 48, said when asked why he chose to discuss the situation with the players.

“I make team decisions and listen to them.”

“I listen to what they have to say and make my decisions after hearing what they have to say.”

“It’s their club, their team, and it’s not my place to make decisions based solely on my opinions.”

“We have a squad that we protect, and they are strong in their beliefs and actions.”

“We want a better understanding of the situation before making a decision.”

Lukaku is expected to be at the club’s training ground today, ahead of the team’s EFL Cup match against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Tuchel is said to be pondering the situation before deciding whether or not to include the player in his squad for the match against Tottenham.

“First, we have to evaluate the situation and not listen to the media or the pressure,” the Blues manager said after Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

“However, we’d like to know why he said what he said.”

“Tomorrow’s meeting will be held at this location.”

“From there, we’ll make a decision, and if it’s, ‘He’s good to go on Wednesday,’ that’s the decision.”

“It isn’t if it isn’t.”

Lukaku returned to Chelsea in August for a stunning £97.5 million fee following an impressive two-year spell at…

