The Chicago Bears have made a significant roster change.
In Week 16, the Chicago Bears will most likely be without veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.
The team placed the 11-year veteran on the reserveCOVID-19 list on Thursday, making him questionable to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Look: Chicago Bears Announce Significant Roster Move
We have placed Akiem Hicks on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/IaUYLrbAMs
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 23, 2021