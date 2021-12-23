Trending
Infosurhoy

The Chicago Bears have made a significant roster change.

0
By on Sports

The Chicago Bears have made a significant roster change.

In Week 16, the Chicago Bears will most likely be without veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

The team placed the 11-year veteran on the reserveCOVID-19 list on Thursday, making him questionable to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Look: Chicago Bears Announce Significant Roster Move

Look: Chicago Bears Announce Significant Roster Move

Comments are closed.