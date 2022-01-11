The Chicago Bulls defeated the Washington Wizards 120-119 thanks to DeRozan.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 120-119, thanks to DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan becomes the first player in NBA history to make consecutive game-winning buzzer-beaters.

For the second straight game, DeRozan hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Bulls a road win over the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit back-to-back game-winning buzzer-beaters with 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

The 32-year-old guard hit a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Chicago Bulls over the Indiana Pacers 108-106 on Friday.

With 35 points, Zach LaVine led the way in Saturday’s game.

With 22 points and 12 rebounds, Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls to their seventh straight victory.

Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal scored double digits for the Wizards.

Beal had 27 points and 17 assists while Kuzma had 29 points and 12 rebounds.

With a 24-10 win-loss record, Chicago is currently leading the Eastern Conference.

