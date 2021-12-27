The Chicago Bulls won their third consecutive game, defeating the Indiana Pacers 113-105.

The Chicago Bulls won their third straight game, defeating the Indiana Pacers 113-105.

This season, the Bulls have won 20 games and lost 10, while the Pacers have a 14-20 record.

The Chicago Bulls won their third consecutive game against the Indiana Pacers, 113-105, late on Sunday.

After returning from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Zach LaVine finished with 32 points for the Bulls.

The Bulls were without Lonzo Ball and coach Billy Donovan due to COVID-19 protocols, and Nikola Vucevic had a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had 24 points for the Bulls.

Caris LeVert had 27 points and 16 rebounds for the Pacers, while Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Yurtseven scores a career-high for the Heat against the Magic.

The Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic 93-83, with Turkish forward Omer Yurtseven setting career highs in points and rebounds.

In his first start, he had 16 points and 15 rebounds, while Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin both had 17 points for the winning team.

The Heat’s Gabe Vincent and Max Strus each scored 13 points.

Gary Harris had 20 points, RJ Hampton had 14, and Franz Wagner had 13 for the losing team.

With 21 wins and 14 losses, the Heat are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Sunday’s results are as follows:

93-83 in favor of the Miami Heat over the Orlando Magic.

96-117 in favor of the Washington Wizards over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 102-127.

144-99 in favor of the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Toronto Raptors.

144-109, San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

Oklahoma City Thunder 117-112 New Orleans Pelicans

113-105 in favor of the Chicago Bulls over the Indiana Pacers.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers: 100-103