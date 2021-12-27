The Chiefs are said to have received ‘good news’ on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Chiefs are said to have received “good news” about running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a second-year running back, left the game early with a collarbone injury in the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
His X-Rays were later found to be negative.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided another update on Edwards-Helaire on Monday afternoon.
A collarbone MRI was performed on the LSU product.
The MRI results are mostly positive for the Chiefs, which is good news.
Edwards-Helaire is dealing with swelling, but his season is not over.
“Following tests, we have some good news: there is swelling, but no structural damage, and the injury isn’t season-ending,” a source said.
Rapoport said on Monday that Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be back soon.
