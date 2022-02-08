The Chiefs’ contract with Eric Bieniemy is said to be up for renewal.

The Chiefs’ contract with Eric Bieniemy is reportedly coming to an end.

Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been one of Andy Reid’s top assistants during his time with the team.

In 2022, however, he might be looking for a new home.

Bieniemy’s contract will expire this year, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

It’s unclear whether this is due to the Chiefs failing to make Bieniemy a sufficient offer or Bieniemy letting his contract expire.

For the past four years, Bieniemy has been regarded as one of the best assistant coaches in the NFL.

Despite interviewing for nearly every head coaching position available, he has yet to land the top job.

Bieniemy’s contract isn’t guaranteed to expire, so his departure from the Chiefs isn’t a given.

He could be waiting for the team to increase their offer.

Bieniemy, on the other hand, has very little leverage right now because all of the head coaching positions are now filled.

Eric Bieniemy’s Contract With Chiefs Is Reportedly Expiring

Eric Bieniemy’s Contract With Chiefs Is Reportedly Expiring