The defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs has a telling remark about quarterback Joe Burrow.

The defensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs has a telling remark about quarterback Joe Burrow.

The defensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs has a telling remark about quarterback Joe Burrow.

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale sparked a fire under Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow by taking a subtle shot at him before last weekend’s game.

“Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe [Burrow] yet,” Martindale said when asked if the Ravens’ defense would defend Burrow the same way it defended Rodgers.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, will not make the same mistake against the Bengals this weekend.

“I see a young Tom Brady in Burrow,” Spagnuolo said on Thursday afternoon.

The Chiefs’ defensive coordinator has a telling remark about quarterback Joe Burrow.

JOE BURROW, THE CHIEFS QB, HAS A TELLING COMMENT FROM THE CHIEFS DEFENSE CENTER.

“I see a young Tom Brady,” Steve Spagnuolo said of Joe Burrow.

December 30, 2021, — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor)

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]