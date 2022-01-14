The Chiefs have made their decision on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Going into Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers, the Chiefs will be without their best running back.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out after failing to practice for the second day in a row on Friday.

Darrel Williams will get the majority of the ground carries as a result.

Chiefs Make Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

