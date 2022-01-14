The Chiefs have made their decision on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Going into Sunday’s playoff game against the Steelers, the Chiefs will be without their best running back.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out after failing to practice for the second day in a row on Friday.
Darrel Williams will get the majority of the ground carries as a result.
Chiefs Make Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Clyde Edwards-Helaire didn’t practice for Chiefs today for second straight day. He will not play for Chiefs on Sunday
— Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) January 14, 2022