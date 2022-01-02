Trending
The Chiefs’ performance on Sunday drew praise from around the NFL.

The NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Sunday Performance

After stumbling out of the gate this season, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be the best team in the AFC once more.

Kansas City is currently 11-4, and they are off to a perfect start in their game against Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Bengals defense has had no answer for Patrick Mahomes, who has over 200 yards passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In the first half, the Chiefs scored 28 points and only had to punt once (on their first possession).

Darrel Williams, who has two rushing touchdowns on seven carries, was also a threat on the ground.

Although Kansas City has already clinched the AFC West, the AFC’s top seed is still up for grabs.

If the Chiefs win out, they’ll get a first-round bye, while the other six playoff teams will have to compete in wildcard weekend.

The Chiefs are back and better than ever, and the NFL world isn’t surprised.

