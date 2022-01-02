The Chiefs’ performance on Sunday drew praise from around the NFL.

The NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Sunday Performance

After stumbling out of the gate this season, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be the best team in the AFC once more.

Kansas City is currently 11-4, and they are off to a perfect start in their game against Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Bengals defense has had no answer for Patrick Mahomes, who has over 200 yards passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

In the first half, the Chiefs scored 28 points and only had to punt once (on their first possession).

Darrel Williams, who has two rushing touchdowns on seven carries, was also a threat on the ground.

Although Kansas City has already clinched the AFC West, the AFC’s top seed is still up for grabs.

If the Chiefs win out, they’ll get a first-round bye, while the other six playoff teams will have to compete in wildcard weekend.

The Chiefs are back and better than ever, and the NFL world isn’t surprised.

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Performance On Sunday

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Performance On Sunday

Yeah.. the Chiefs are all the way back on offense — Marty (@msj41817) January 2, 2022

If the Chiefs get anything outside of a FG here it’s curtains. Not being negative, just being realistic. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 2, 2022

The AFC is weak. Chiefs looking like an easy super bowl favorite — Adam Jimison (@A_Jimison) January 2, 2022

That stinks that the Chiefs offense lost 15 seconds on the penalty. I think there was zero doubt they were scoring at least a FG with ~40 seconds left. — Matt Lane (@ChiefinCarolina) January 2, 2022

Right now the Chiefs have to be not only the favorites to win the Super Bowl but I don’t think it’s even close. I would like to see Rodgers vs Mahomes but I give Mahomes the edge. My desire was Bills-Packers but I don’t see anybody in the AFC beating the Chiefs in the playoffs. — Bill (KOTI) (@BillKoti) January 2, 2022