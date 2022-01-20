The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing Is Met With Mixed Reactions Across The NFL

The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reservefutures contract as the second round of the playoffs approaches.
Damon Arnette, a former Raiders cornerback, has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs.
He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him flaunting a gun and threatening to kill people.
Arnette won’t be able to play in the postseason for the Chiefs, but he could make the 53-man roster for the 2022 season.
The Ohio State product had 29 tackles and three pass breakups in 13 games before being released by the Raiders in November.
Arnette has a lot of potential, but his behavior off the field raises serious concerns.
As a result, this signing is seen as a low-risk, high-reward move.
“A Veach classic is a first round corner that isn’t stuck.
I didn’t see this one coming at all.
“I believe the initial reaction is….. hmmmmmm,” a Chiefs fan wrote on Twitter.
A first round corner that’s not stuck is a Veach classic. Still didn’t see this one coming. I think the initial reaction is ….. hmmmmmmm……. https://t.co/gUYkRggqFh
— Arrowheads Abroad (@KCChiefs_UK) January 20, 2022
Hey, if he stays out of Legal trouble this is a steal. Dude was LV #1 Corner until he was cut for waiving a gun around on social media https://t.co/145Ekwj1lR
— PattyBomb (@KCMOjave) January 20, 2022
Gross. https://t.co/NzFrU0F92a
— Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 20, 2022