The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing Is Met With Mixed Reactions Across The NFL

The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reservefutures contract as the second round of the playoffs approaches.

Damon Arnette, a former Raiders cornerback, has been selected by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him flaunting a gun and threatening to kill people.

Arnette won’t be able to play in the postseason for the Chiefs, but he could make the 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

The Ohio State product had 29 tackles and three pass breakups in 13 games before being released by the Raiders in November.

Arnette has a lot of potential, but his behavior off the field raises serious concerns.

As a result, this signing is seen as a low-risk, high-reward move.

“A Veach classic is a first round corner that isn’t stuck.

I didn’t see this one coming at all.

“I believe the initial reaction is….. hmmmmmm,” a Chiefs fan wrote on Twitter.

