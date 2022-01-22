The Cincinnati Bengals should consider Johnny Manziel’s suggestion.

On Saturday, Johnny Football is hoping to give Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense a break.

While watching the Tennessee-Cincinnati divisional round matchup, the former Heisman Trophy winner had some thoughts on how the Bengals’ offense should attack Mike Vrabel’s defense.

Manziel tweeted, “Cincinnati needs to empty it out and game them to death.”

“That seven-man drop back isn’t going to last the entire day.”

