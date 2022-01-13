The civil war in rugby league is easing as the Super League and the RFL devise a new strategy to revive the sport’s ailing fortunes.

Following a tumultuous year in 2018, the two bodies are rumored to be preparing to realign in order to boost the sport’s finances.

According to my sources, the Super League and the Rugby Football League (RFL) are planning to form a new third entity that will control and sell rugby league’s commercial assets in order to maximize the sport’s value.

The Super League clubs attempted to reclaim control of their own destinies and increase revenue streams after the elite professional competition and its governing body split bitterly in 2018.

The split failed to bring more money into the sport, with Super League executive chairman Robert Elstone stepping down in February last year and the sport’s TV broadcasting deal with Sky dropping from £40 million to just £25 million a year.

The RFL and Super League were expected to merge completely to save money in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and to strengthen their financial position.

However, discussions have dragged on, with interim Super League chairman Ken Davy publicly admitting in December that they were “far from finished.”

Now, I understand that the two bodies will continue to exist as separate entities, but that a third body will be established to oversee all of the sport’s commercial properties and major events.

According to multiple sources, this new body will oversee all commercial entities in rugby league, including the Challenge Cup, Super League competition, internationals, Magic Weekend, the Championship, League 1 and the grand final, in addition to the clubs themselves.

This new body, it is thought, could be led by industry experts to improve the sport’s financial value.

Some in rugby league believe the new body should be handed over to an outside company that could run it on behalf of the RFL and Super League for a fee.

According to one source, if a private investor can be found, they will take control of the commercial entity.

The Super League and the Rugby Football League are still looking for a major partner to help bring more money into rugby league.

It was a year ago.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Rugby league’s civil war softens as Super League and RFL devise new plan to revive ailing fortunes