The Cleveland Browns have issued an official statement regarding Baker Mayfield’s surgery.

Baker Mayfield, the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, had surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, which had been bothering him for much of the 2021 season.

Following the successful completion of the procedure by Anaheim Ducks orthopedic surgeon Dr.

The Browns issued an official update via Twitter.

“Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had surgery today to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, and it went well.

Dr.

In Los Angeles, Orr Limpisvasti estimates that a full recovery will take 4-6 months.

Baker is expected to start throwing light in April.

He should be able to participate in the offseason program on a limited basis, with a full recovery expected by training camp, according to the organization.

