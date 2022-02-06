The Coach K Video Gets a Reaction From The College Basketball World

An ugly scene involving Coach K and Tar Heels fans erupted ahead of Saturday’s classic rivalry matchup between Duke and North Carolina.

Before the game, a group of UNC fans began chanting an NSFW message at Duke’s longtime head coach.

To make matters worse, Krzyzewski was shaking hands with the North Carolina coaching staff when the incident occurred.

The video contains explicit language, so proceed with caution.

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Video

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K Video

They’re not saying “Farewell Coach K”… pic.twitter.com/72e9CAoGLh — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 5, 2022

A disgraceful display. The GOAT shut them up and got the last laugh though. Fitting that Ks grandson was holding the ball when the game was over. — Nathan Roland (@daddynat15) February 6, 2022

Rivalries are cool and all…but this sucks. — WiscoChrisco (@Lueds35) February 5, 2022

If you have a problem with this, you are a loser. https://t.co/aBQEjX6fe6 — Harks (@_ryanharks) February 6, 2022