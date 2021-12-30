The College Basketball Community Reacts to the NCAA Tournament Announcement

The NCAA Tournament News Has The College Basketball World Reacting

The NCAA has stated that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in 2022 will take place as planned this spring.

Several college basketball games have been postponed or canceled in recent weeks due to outbreaks of positive cases.

As a result of the pandemic, some college football bowl games have been canceled.

It’s difficult to predict how the world will look in three months, but the NCAA has announced that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will go on as scheduled.

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament News

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament News