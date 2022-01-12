The College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K’s News

In the college basketball world, Coach K’s news has sparked debate.

Duke will face Wake Forest on the road tonight without head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is out.

Coach K will be out due to a non-COVID illness, Duke announced this afternoon.

Jon Scheyer, the interim head coach, has already been named to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season.

Scheyer has stepped in for his former coach on several occasions.

Last season, he did the same thing around this time, leading the Blue Devils to a comeback victory over Boston College.

Overall, Scheyer should be put to the test tonight, especially since Duke is coming off a home loss to Miami on Saturday night.