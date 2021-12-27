The College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s News

Duke basketball fans will have to wait a little longer for the program to resume.

Due to multiple positive tests within the program, the Blue Devils have canceled their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday.

After winning against Virginia Tech, the team’s players went home for the holidays, and when they returned on Sunday night, they were put to the test.

Multiple players tested positive after being tested, according to Adam Rowe of 247Sports, and the game against Clemson was subsequently postponed.

Duke’s next game is against Notre Dame in January.

1 and there has still been no official word on whether or not that one will be postponed.

Later this week, a decision will be made on that matchup.

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Correction on the Notre Dame game, that one is still on for right now. Determination will be made later in the week on when that game will be played. Need to have enough negative tests 3 days out so there’s still a chance it could be on. https://t.co/eux5Y2EXtc — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) December 27, 2021

Current testing protocols don’t work with omicron. Have to either test far more frequently so teams have a chance to isolate positives or never test asymptomatic players who are vaccinated. Right now, by the time we find one or two positives, most of a team is infected. https://t.co/r1XxVoeSsN — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) December 27, 2021

Agree with Jeff on this. There are going to be a ton of cancellations the next handful of days https://t.co/ZfqbPODaGi — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) December 27, 2021

Kinda depressing reading the rumors that Duke probably won’t play either basketball game this week — Shawn Gant (@GantShawn) December 27, 2021

Of course you were going to have everyone go home for Christmas, but this was inevitable. Hopefully, the players stayed isolated until they got their results and didn’t spread it between one another. https://t.co/bL7aNJbdDI — Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone) December 27, 2021

Thanks for the information Adam.! Atleast we have hopes for that game. Wishing a good recovery to the guys — ImadtheGod23 (@ImadtheG) December 27, 2021

🙏🙏🙏 — Ryan Allman (@ryanallman35) December 27, 2021