Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s News

0
By on Sports

The College Basketball World Reacts To Duke’s News

Duke basketball fans will have to wait a little longer for the program to resume.

Due to multiple positive tests within the program, the Blue Devils have canceled their game against the Clemson Tigers on Wednesday.

After winning against Virginia Tech, the team’s players went home for the holidays, and when they returned on Sunday night, they were put to the test.

Multiple players tested positive after being tested, according to Adam Rowe of 247Sports, and the game against Clemson was subsequently postponed.

Duke’s next game is against Notre Dame in January.

1 and there has still been no official word on whether or not that one will be postponed.

Later this week, a decision will be made on that matchup.

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

College Basketball World Reacts To Monday’s Duke News

Comments are closed.