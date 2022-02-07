The College Basketball World Reacts to Kentucky’s Major Development

The Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Big News

This season, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits will not play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Former five-star prospect Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky next season, according to head coach John Calipari.

Should Sharpe decide to leave, he is widely regarded as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft in 2022.

Sharpe will return next year, according to both Calipari and Sharpe’s respective teams.

The decision caused quite a stir in the college basketball community.

“Both Calipari and Shaedon Sharpe’s camp have stated emphatically that he will return next season,” radio host Matt Jones tweeted.

“Understandably, most people appear very skeptical,” he adds, “but if he returns, Kentucky will be loaded next year.”

Getting people’s hopes up was a poor decision if he doesn’t return.”

College Basketball World Reacts To Big Kentucky News

Both Calipari and Shaedon Sharpe’s camp have been very clear that he will come back next season Understandably, most people seem very skeptical. If he returns, Kentucky will he loaded next year If he ends up not returning, getting people’s hopes up was a poor decision — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 7, 2022

Jai Lucas on Shaedon Sharpe: “This was always the plan, him to take this year to practice and develop his body for next year.” — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 7, 2022

Jai Lucas on a Zoom with us now. How can Shaedon Sharpe still help UK this season in practice? “He’s a high-level practice guy. You’re not going to run into too many practice guys like that.” Says guys competing against an elite athlete and scorer like him “elevates practice.” — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) February 7, 2022