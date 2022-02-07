Trending
The College Basketball World Reacts to Kentucky’s Major Development

This season, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits will not play for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Former five-star prospect Shaedon Sharpe will not play for Kentucky next season, according to head coach John Calipari.

Should Sharpe decide to leave, he is widely regarded as a lottery pick in the NBA Draft in 2022.

Sharpe will return next year, according to both Calipari and Sharpe’s respective teams.

The decision caused quite a stir in the college basketball community.

“Both Calipari and Shaedon Sharpe’s camp have stated emphatically that he will return next season,” radio host Matt Jones tweeted.

“Understandably, most people appear very skeptical,” he adds, “but if he returns, Kentucky will be loaded next year.”

Getting people’s hopes up was a poor decision if he doesn’t return.”

