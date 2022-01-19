The College Basketball World Reacts to Rasheed Wallace’s Newfound Fame
Memphis’ men’s basketball team will undergo some changes.
Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been changed, according to head coach Penny Hardaway, who announced it on Wednesday.
For the time being, Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis in August, will work as a consultant.
His in-person responsibilities have been taken away from him – at least for the time being.
To say the least, this isn’t ideal, but Hardaway didn’t rule out the possibility of Wallace returning in person at a later date.
The college basketball world is slamming Memphis this afternoon, which should come as no surprise to anyone.
“Just another day in the life of Memphis basketball,” said FOX Sports Radio’s Aaron Torres.
College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News
College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News
Just another day in the life of Memphis basketballb🤦♂️🤦♂️ https://t.co/aW6UUmaKPw
— Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 19, 2022
Did anyone outside of the Memphis circle think this was actually going to work long-term? https://t.co/QlW45Q3w29
— Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 19, 2022
Checking in on the Coach Sheed experiment in Memphis… https://t.co/AWrh5X4Qtd
— Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) January 19, 2022
Things are going great in Memphis. https://t.co/tgOAtuhhgdpic.twitter.com/Fw3tcan9vD
— Jax Teller (@jaxteller_KY) January 19, 2022