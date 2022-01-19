The College Basketball World Reacts to Rasheed Wallace’s Newfound Fame

Memphis’ men’s basketball team will undergo some changes.

Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been changed, according to head coach Penny Hardaway, who announced it on Wednesday.

For the time being, Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis in August, will work as a consultant.

His in-person responsibilities have been taken away from him – at least for the time being.

To say the least, this isn’t ideal, but Hardaway didn’t rule out the possibility of Wallace returning in person at a later date.

The college basketball world is slamming Memphis this afternoon, which should come as no surprise to anyone.

“Just another day in the life of Memphis basketball,” said FOX Sports Radio’s Aaron Torres.

Just another day in the life of Memphis basketballb🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/aW6UUmaKPw — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) January 19, 2022

Did anyone outside of the Memphis circle think this was actually going to work long-term? https://t.co/QlW45Q3w29 — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) January 19, 2022