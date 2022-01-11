The College Football Community Reacts To An Early Controversial Decision
Alabama took the lead in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight, but only after Georgia was denied a touchdown.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appeared to be sacked and fumbled the ball on the Crimson Tide’s first possession.
Nakobe Dean, a Georgia linebacker, scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.
However, after further review, the call was overturned and the pass was ruled incomplete.
After receiving a reprieve, Young led Alabama downfield for a field goal, putting Alabama up 3-0.
Here’s a breakdown of the action.
College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call
What could have been a scoop ‘n score for the Dawgs was called back:#NationalChampionshippic.twitter.com/3tDrDQMcTJ
— ESPN (@espn) January 11, 2022
Incomplete pass. No fumble. No scoop and score. (And I picked Georgia.)
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 11, 2022
It’s ruled an incomplete pass. Crowd boos.
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 11, 2022
3-0 Bama is huge since it could have been 7-0 UGA before the Dawgs even had an offensive snap. Incomplete pass was the right call, and we’ll done by Bryce Young.
— Knox Bardeen (@knoxbardeen) January 11, 2022