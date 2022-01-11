Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football Community Reacts to an Early Controversial Decision

0
By on Sports

The College Football Community Reacts To An Early Controversial Decision

Alabama took the lead in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game tonight, but only after Georgia was denied a touchdown.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young appeared to be sacked and fumbled the ball on the Crimson Tide’s first possession.

Nakobe Dean, a Georgia linebacker, scooped up the loose ball and ran it in for six points.

However, after further review, the call was overturned and the pass was ruled incomplete.

After receiving a reprieve, Young led Alabama downfield for a field goal, putting Alabama up 3-0.

Here’s a breakdown of the action.

College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

College Football World Reacts To Early Controversial Call

Comments are closed.