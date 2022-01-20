The College Football Community Reacts to Deion Sanders’ Transfer

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football program continue to attract top players from all over the country.

Jackson State’s football program added another major transfer on Wednesday, this time from Texas A&M.

Antonio Doyle, a former top recruit at Texas A&M, announced his transfer to Jackson State on Wednesday to play for Coach Prime.

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Transfer News

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Transfer News

Former Texas A&M LB Antonio Doyle Jr Has Committed To Jackson State. 👀

• 247 Sports 4 ⭐️

• 6’3” 235 Lbs #IBelieve22#Committed22pic.twitter.com/cbrXYhOncC — LIGHT ON S🅿️ORTS (@LightOnSports) January 19, 2022

Antonio Doyle Jr. who was the No. 5 inside linebacker in the nation for the Class of 2020 is heading to Jackson State. He’s transferring from Texas A&M. https://t.co/Zy2ay3GSJb — Khari Thompson (@_KhariThompson) January 19, 2022

Another shocker for St. Louis area to Jackson State. Lutheran North grad Antonio Doyle heading to play for Deion Sanders after transferring from Texas A&M. https://t.co/K49PRzi72m — Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) January 19, 2022