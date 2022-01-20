Trending
The College Football Community Reacts to Deion Sanders’ Transfer

Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football program continue to attract top players from all over the country.

Jackson State’s football program added another major transfer on Wednesday, this time from Texas A&M.

Antonio Doyle, a former top recruit at Texas A&M, announced his transfer to Jackson State on Wednesday to play for Coach Prime.

