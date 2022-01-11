The College Football Community Reacts To The Halftime Show

The Halftime Show Gets a Reaction From College Football Fans

Katy Perry debuted her new song “When I’m Gone” with Alesso during halftime of the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Perry’s music video marked the first time ESPN ever dropped a global music video within a live broadcast, despite the fact that we’ve seen halftime performances on TV in the past.

Perry’s performance drew a wide range of reactions, which was unsurprising.

Perry’s music video was well received by some fans.

Others, on the other hand, were not so fond of it.

“Just watching Katy Perry dance with a robot dog in a heavily sponsored music video,” The Athletic’s Steve Berman tweeted.

College Football World Reacts To The Halftime Performance

Just watching Katy Perry dance with a robot dog in a heavily sponsored music video, totally normal college football halftime. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) January 11, 2022

Nothing says national championship football game like a 4-minute Katy Perry video at halftime… — Mike Ferguson (@MikeWFerguson) January 11, 2022

Why the hell did a Katy Perry music video premiere during a football game — Morgan Lucey (@MorganLucey) January 11, 2022