The College Football Community Reacts to the Mayo Bowl Announcement
There are bound to be some interesting sponsors this year, with 42 college football bowl games scheduled.
At 11:30 p.m., the game begins.
In the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, North Carolina (6-6) will face South Carolina (6-6) at 2:00 p.m. ET.
While it may not be the most prestigious bowl game, it does have some high stakes.
After the game, the winning coach will be drenched in 4.5 gallons of watered-down mayonnaise.
SOURCES: The mayonnaise dump on the winning head coach will be after the trophy ceremony and it will be 4.5 gallons of Duke’s mayonnaise, slightly watered down. @DukesMayoBowl
— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) December 30, 2021
AND SOME OF YOU WEIRDOS THINK THERE ARE TOO MANY BOWL GAMES!!! https://t.co/70oSJSWwPL
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) December 30, 2021