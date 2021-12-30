The College Football Community Reacts to the Mayo Bowl Announcement

There are bound to be some interesting sponsors this year, with 42 college football bowl games scheduled.

At 11:30 p.m., the game begins.

In the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, North Carolina (6-6) will face South Carolina (6-6) at 2:00 p.m. ET.

While it may not be the most prestigious bowl game, it does have some high stakes.

After the game, the winning coach will be drenched in 4.5 gallons of watered-down mayonnaise.

College Football World Reacts To The Mayo Bowl News

SOURCES: The mayonnaise dump on the winning head coach will be after the trophy ceremony and it will be 4.5 gallons of Duke’s mayonnaise, slightly watered down. @DukesMayoBowl — Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) December 30, 2021