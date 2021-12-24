Trending
The College Football Community Reacts to UCF’s Victory Over Florida

On Thursday night, UCF and Florida faced off in the Battle of Florida, with the former coming out on top.

Both teams competed in the Gasparilla Bowl, and thanks to a strong second half, the Knights were able to win 29-17.

They trailed the Gators 10-9 at halftime, but a strong third quarter helped them outscore them 17-7 and then shut them out in the fourth.

Isaiah Bowser had a big night for UCF’s rushing attack, which frustrated Florida throughout the game.

On 35 carries, he racked up 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Mikey Keene, who finished with 144 total yards and no turnovers, was able to throw a touchdown pass while not turning the ball over.

After the game, the college football world had a good laugh at Florida’s expense.

