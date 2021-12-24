The College Football Community Reacts to UCF’s Victory Over Florida

On Thursday night, UCF and Florida faced off in the Battle of Florida, with the former coming out on top.

Both teams competed in the Gasparilla Bowl, and thanks to a strong second half, the Knights were able to win 29-17.

They trailed the Gators 10-9 at halftime, but a strong third quarter helped them outscore them 17-7 and then shut them out in the fourth.

Isaiah Bowser had a big night for UCF’s rushing attack, which frustrated Florida throughout the game.

On 35 carries, he racked up 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Mikey Keene, who finished with 144 total yards and no turnovers, was able to throw a touchdown pass while not turning the ball over.

After the game, the college football world had a good laugh at Florida’s expense.

Gator fans dealing with UCF fans: pic.twitter.com/Ao1nCjZBn3 — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) December 24, 2021

No wonder Florida never wants to schedule #UCF… — Nick Camino (@NickCaminoWKYC) December 24, 2021

No matter which way this goes UCF needs to be playing UF, FSU, and Miami on a consistent basis..this environment is sick 🔥 — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) December 24, 2021

We couldn’t choose just one 😏 pic.twitter.com/LOman0Cvxg — UCF Knights (@UCFKnights) December 24, 2021

So, despite no caring about the game at all, UF got in a fight with UCF at the end. Interesting — S00NERFAN (@S0ONERFAN) December 24, 2021

UCF is the first in-state team, other than Miami or FSU, to beat Florida since 1938. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) December 24, 2021