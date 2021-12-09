The College Football Game’s Release Date Has Been Announced by EA Sports.

When EA Sports announced the return of its iconic NCAA football video game franchise in February, the college football community was ecstatic.

The release date for the game’s next installment has now been announced.

According to reports, EA plans to release the game in the summer of 2023.

According to Brandon Marcello, CEO of Collegiate Licensing Company Cory Moss stated, “That’s the hope.”

