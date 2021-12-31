The College Football World Reacts to a Cruel Decision in the Music City Bowl Between Tennessee and Purdue

The CFB World Reacts to Tennessee-Purdue’s Cruel Call in the Music City Bowl

Purdue Boilermakers won the Music City Bowl 48-45 in overtime on Thursday night.

The victory, on the other hand, came after a highly contentious call.

Tennessee tried to run the ball in on a fourth-down play in overtime.

Running back Jaylen Wright’s forward progress was halted, according to the officials.

The play was captured on video, and he never touched the ground before crossing the goal line.

There was no whistle to signal the end of the play before Wright scored the touchdown.

