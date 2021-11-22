The College Football World Reacts To Adrian Martinez’s Announcement

For this weekend’s season finale against Iowa, Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Martinez played through a shoulder injury in the Hawkeyes’ loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to play against them.

As a result, his season has come to a close.

Martinez’s time with the Cornhuskers could be coming to an end.

Frost says he’ll encourage Martinez to participate in Friday’s Senior Day festivities, but they’ll also talk about the possibility of Martinez returning for a fifth season in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nebraska fans should expect to be without their all-time total offense leader this week.

Martinez’s legacy will be complicated if this is the end of his time in Lincoln.

Martinez has been a productive player at NU, even if he hasn’t won many games.

He’s also shown he’s tough by playing in all 11 games so far in 2021 despite a shoulder injury and a broken jaw.

Unfortunately, he'll be unable to participate in

Friday's game.

If – IF – we have indeed seen the last of Adrian Martinez, let’s celebrate him. Was he perfect? Nope. But he was productive, he’s a gamer who played through a lot, and he’s a great man and a great leader. If this is it, Adrian, thanks for everything. — Dan Hoppen (@danhoppen) November 22, 2021

If Adrian Martinez’s career at NU is over- it’s one of the most confusing and complicated tenures ever. All time leader in total offense at NU- never went to a bowl game. Pretty crazy. — Josh Gattis (@speed_in_space) November 22, 2021

It would have been really hard to imagine a Nebraska quarterback having a weirder career than Taylor Martinez but Adrian Martinez somehow did. — Jared Stansbury (@JaredStansbury) November 22, 2021

Coach Frost just informed us no Adrian Martinez for the game Friday. pic.twitter.com/qzWu0PDBL2 — Jeremiah Sirles (@Sirles71_HSKR) November 22, 2021

Adrian Martinez battled through a good portion of the season with a broken jaw and ankle injury — probably some other stuff. Would hate to see his career at Nebraska end that way, but he’ll do what’s best for him. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) November 22, 2021