The College Football World Reacts To Adrian Martinez’s Announcement

For this weekend’s season finale against Iowa, Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Martinez played through a shoulder injury in the Hawkeyes’ loss to Wisconsin on Saturday, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to play against them.

As a result, his season has come to a close.

Martinez’s time with the Cornhuskers could be coming to an end.

Frost says he’ll encourage Martinez to participate in Friday’s Senior Day festivities, but they’ll also talk about the possibility of Martinez returning for a fifth season in 2022.

Meanwhile, Nebraska fans should expect to be without their all-time total offense leader this week.

Martinez’s legacy will be complicated if this is the end of his time in Lincoln.

Martinez has been a productive player at NU, even if he hasn’t won many games.

He’s also shown he’s tough by playing in all 11 games so far in 2021 despite a shoulder injury and a broken jaw.

Unfortunately, he’ll be unable to participate in No.

Friday at 12 p.m.

