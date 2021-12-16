Trending
Infosurhoy

The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Big Transfer Announcement

0
By on Sports

The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Significant Transfer News

On Wednesday night, the wealthy got even wealthier.

Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country.

A huge five-star transfer was signed by the No. 1 team in college football.

Eli Ricks, a former LSU defensive back, has decided to transfer.

He’ll be in Tuscaloosa in a couple of days.

Ricks, a sophomore, had shoulder surgery in October that ended his season.

As a freshman in 2020, he was a third-team All-American.

“Done deal, let’s get to work!” he tweeted.

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

Comments are closed.