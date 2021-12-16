The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Big Transfer Announcement

The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Significant Transfer News
On Wednesday night, the wealthy got even wealthier.
Alabama is the No. 1 team in the country.
A huge five-star transfer was signed by the No. 1 team in college football.
Eli Ricks, a former LSU defensive back, has decided to transfer.
He’ll be in Tuscaloosa in a couple of days.
Ricks, a sophomore, had shoulder surgery in October that ended his season.
As a freshman in 2020, he was a third-team All-American.
“Done deal, let’s get to work!” he tweeted.
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News
College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News
Done deal, let’s work ! #RollTide
— Eli (@eliasricks) December 16, 2021
Eli Ricks on transferring to Alabama:
“I was going to wait until next week but I talked to Nick Saban this morning and decided to get it done. I can’t wait to be coached by him, compete for a National Championship and stay in the SEC and test myself against the best of the best” pic.twitter.com/2ySypB9J20
— Sidelines – Bama (2020 National Champions!) (@SSN_Alabama) December 16, 2021
Eli Ricks
Earl Little Jr.
Trequon Fegans
Yeah, I’d say Alabama has bolstered its depth at CB. https://t.co/e0iWznprFe
— Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 16, 2021
Malachi Moore and Eli Ricks in the same secondary?! pic.twitter.com/ZnBaMew0ox
— AJ Spurr (@SpurrFM) December 16, 2021
Alabama already had a strong signing day but landing LSU transfer DB Eli Ricks is the cherry on top. Should be an immediate starter when he joins next year.
— John Talty (@JTalty) December 16, 2021
LSU CB transfer Eli Ricks has committed to Alabama. Ricks ranks as the No. 2 overall player in the portal.
Huge get for Alabama.https://t.co/lAyPJADwLV
— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) December 16, 2021