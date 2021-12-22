The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Changing Coaching Staff

The College Football World Reacts To The News Of Alabama’s Coaching Staff

When it comes to preparing for the College Football Playoff, Alabama’s coaching staff will face a significant challenge.

The team announced on Wednesday that two key assistant coaches had tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Alabama, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone are both suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Alabama released a statement saying, “We received notification that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone tested positive for COVID-19.”

“They have very mild symptoms and are home isolating while adhering to all safety precautions.”

We hope to coach in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.”

It’s fantastic to hear that O’Brien and Marrone will be ready for the semifinals.

COVID-19, on the other hand, could have a significant impact on this bowl season.

One college football fan predicted, “This bowl season is going to be a disaster.”

