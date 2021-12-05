The College Football World Reacts to Alabama’s Surprising Comeback Victory

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country and are undefeated.

In today’s SEC Championship game, No. 3 Alabama stunned the college football world with a 41-24 rout.

Except today, “upset” isn’t exactly a word in the Crimson Tide’s lexicon.

Nick Saban’s team was 6.5-point underdogs heading into the game, marking the first time in 92 games that they had not been favored.

Alabama overcame the odds to beat a Georgia team that had dominated the regular season in 2021.

The college football world reacted to the upset victory on Twitter.

ALABAMA BEATS GEORGIA 🔥 Nick Saban earns his 10th SEC Championship pic.twitter.com/A4XPUONdGN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 5, 2021

A rammer jammer after Alabama beats Georgia again. pic.twitter.com/GieDzGp2P8 — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 5, 2021

ALABAMA CAME TO PLAY 😳 The Crimson Tide get the statement win over No. 1 Georgia and claim the SEC championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tgJi6TZzci — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 5, 2021

Georgia points allowed this season: 83 Against Alabama: 41 pic.twitter.com/Vq6qIpPosd — Overtime (@overtime) December 5, 2021

9 different opponents combined for a total of 40 points against Georgia this season. Alabama scored 41 today. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021